Dannenbaum Projects In The Valley Under Scrutiny Following FBI Raids

The speculation continues as the FBI remains tight-lipped about what prompted the law enforcement raid on the offices of Dannenbaum Engineering in McAllen, Laredo, and other cities in Texas. FBI agents converged on Dannenbaum’s offices on Nolana Avenue Wednesday morning and spent the day hauling out scores of boxes.

CBS 4 News reports some of those boxes were labeled as files related to the Hidalgo County Regional Mobility Authority. The RMA is working with Dannenbaum on toll road projects in the county.