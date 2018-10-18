Data Wiped From Crimea Suspect’s Computer

(AP) – An official in Crimea says all information had been deleted from the computer of the teenager who killed 19 people at his vocational school. Russian state news agency Tass quoted Crimea’s human rights ombudswoman as saying a computer was among the items investigators took from the residence where 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov lived with his parents.

The ombudsman, Lyudmila Lubina, said, according to Tass: “When they did a search and saw the computer, all information, messages and such had been deleted.” The missing data could frustrate investigators trying to determine why Roslyakov opened fire at the school in the city of Kerch on Wednesday before killing himself. The computer’s wiping could impede efforts to determine if he had an accomplice in planning the attack.