Home WORLD Data Wiped From Crimea Suspect’s Computer
Data Wiped From Crimea Suspect’s Computer
WORLD
0

Data Wiped From Crimea Suspect’s Computer

0
0
CRIMEA-CRIME-POLITICS-ATTACK
now viewing

Data Wiped From Crimea Suspect’s Computer

FACEBOOK WAR ROOM
now playing

Facebook's Election 'war room' Takes Aim At Fake Information

AFGHNISTAN
now playing

Authorities Say Guards Killed 3 Afghan Officials

Jamal Khashoggi
now playing

US Takes Khashoggi Disappearance 'very seriously'

LLANO RIVER FLOODING
now playing

Threat Of More Floods With Rain, Dam Releases

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

Chief: Officer's Shot Grazed Suspect Then Killed Teen

WOMAN LEAVES BOY AT DOORSTEP DOOR CAMERA
now playing

Authorities Find Father Of Boy Left On Doorstep;Watch Video

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Environmentalists File 3rd Lawsuit Over Trump Wall Plans

city_of_mcallen
now playing

McAllen Looks To Loosen Limits On Food Trucks

image
now playing

Trump Threatens Mexico Over Migrant Caravan

image
now playing

Kleenex To Rebrand 'Mansize' Tissues After Gender Complaints

(AP) – An official in Crimea says all information had been deleted from the computer of the teenager who killed 19 people at his vocational school.  Russian state news agency Tass quoted Crimea’s human rights ombudswoman as saying a computer was among the items investigators took from the residence where 18-year-old Vladislav Roslyakov lived with his parents.

The ombudsman, Lyudmila Lubina, said, according to Tass: “When they did a search and saw the computer, all information, messages and such had been deleted.”  The missing data could frustrate investigators trying to determine why Roslyakov opened fire at the school in the city of Kerch on Wednesday before killing himself.  The computer’s wiping could impede efforts to determine if he had an accomplice in planning the attack.

Related posts:

  1. Crimea Hunts Possible School Attack Accomplice
  2. Weslaco Police Issue Child Abduction Alert
  3. ZAK CANTU
  4. Hoax School Shooter Threat, Pawn Shop Robbery Leads To Prison Time
Related Posts
AFGHNISTAN

Authorities Say Guards Killed 3 Afghan Officials

jsalinas 0
139302080123101212623454

China ‘Regrets’ US Leaving Postal Union Amid Trade Dispute

Roxanne Garcia 0
5bc78014b9695.image

Food, Water, Ride: Guatemalans Aid Honduran Caravan Migrants

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video