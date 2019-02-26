Daughter Arraigned In Death Of Family Members

These photos provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, shows Shana Decree, left, and her teenage daughter Dominique Decree. They both face homicide charges in the deaths of five relatives, including three children, inside an apartment complex in suburban Philadelphia, according to authorities. (Bucks County District Attorney's Office via AP)

(AP) – The adult daughter of a Pennsylvania woman charged with homicide in the deaths of five family members has appeared in court to answer the same charges.

Court papers show that 19-year-old Dominique Decree was arraigned Tuesday in the deaths of five of her relatives, including three children.

Authorities says Decree and her mother, Shana Decree, killed their family members, though why is still not clear. Authorities have also not said how the victims died. It’s unclear whether either woman has an attorney who can speak on her behalf. The slayings at a Philadelphia-area apartment are being investigated by the Bucks County district attorney’s office.