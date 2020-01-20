Davos Bolsters Security As Protesters March Toward Venue

The logo of the World Economy Forum is displayed on a door at the Congress Centre in Davos, Switzerland, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The 50th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will take place in Davos from Jan. 20 until Jan. 24, 2020. (Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Hundreds of disgruntled protesters against the elite World Economic Forum are marching through the Alpine snows toward its annual gathering in Davos. Meanwhile, Swiss officials have detailed extra security measures like vehicle checks and webcam shutdowns with U.S. President Donald Trump and other notables set to arrive. Zurich regional police said some 130 attendees who are “protected under international law” are expected to pass through toward the Davos gathering from Tuesday to Friday. The notables include royalty, presidents and prime ministers. All told, nearly 3,000 leaders from 118 countries are expected as the Forum marks its 50th year.