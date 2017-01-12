Home LOCAL Day 2 Of Testimony Gets Personal In The Irene Garza Murder Trial
Day 2 Of Testimony Gets Personal In The Irene Garza Murder Trial
LOCAL
Day 2 Of Testimony Gets Personal In The Irene Garza Murder Trial

Day 2 Of Testimony Gets Personal In The Irene Garza Murder Trial

The second day of testimony is over in the murder trial of former McAllen priest John Feit. It was a day in which the Hidalgo County jury saw some very old and very personal evidence.

John Feit

Sealed boxes of police evidence were opened in the courtroom – boxes containing the clothes Irene Garza was wearing on the day she was killed. Prosecutors also displayed a viewfinder that belonged to Feit – that was found in the canal from which Garza’s body was recovered. Several more witnesses took the stand today to answer questions related to that evidence.

Feit is accused of raping and strangling Garza after hearing her Easter weekend confession at Sacred Heart Catholic Church back in April of 1960. The 7 woman-5 man jury will return Monday morning for day three of the trial.

