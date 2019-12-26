Day After Christmas Expected To Be Busiest

Today is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. The American Automobile Association says over 100-million Americans will be driving to their destinations today through New Year’s. AAA spokesperson Robert Sinclair says, in many cities, the worst time to travel today is from mid to late afternoon. He said they’re expecting more than 800-thousand breakdowns among AAA members, and that the top three reasons for breakdowns are flat tires, dead batteries, and people locking themselves out of their vehicles.