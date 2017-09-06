Home TEXAS Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims
Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims
TEXAS
Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims

Pepper Jones, 37, and employee Brittany Starr Hale, 30,
Day Care Owner, Worker Arrested On Child Abuse Claims

(AP) – Waco police say a day care owner and her employee have been arrested on charges they abused children ranging in age from 10 months to 2 years old.

Police say arrest warrants were issued Thursday for 37-year-old Pepper Jones, the owner, and 30-year-old Brittany Starr Hale. Jones is charged with one count of injury to a child and six counts of endangering a child. Hale is charged with six counts of injury to a child.

Police say the most significant injury to one of the children was a dislocated shoulder and a broken elbow. Police began investigating the abuse allegations in April and say video evidence was recovered.

Both women posted bond and were released from jail Thursday. Attempts by The Associated Press to reach them by phone were unsuccessful.

