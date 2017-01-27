Home NATIONAL DC’s March For Life To Highlight Gains By Abortion Opponents
DC’s March For Life To Highlight Gains By Abortion Opponents
NATIONAL
0

DC’s March For Life To Highlight Gains By Abortion Opponents

0
0
March for Life
now viewing

DC’s March For Life To Highlight Gains By Abortion Opponents

Virgin-Trains
now playing

Belgium, France, Netherlands To Introduce Rail ID Checks

US Republicans Great Britain
now playing

In Need Of Allies, Trump And Britain's Theresa May To Meet

image (6)
now playing

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Call Set For Saturday

WireAP_6650fdd0b38f4d1bb7ac5b019ef6786f_12x5_1600
now playing

Elderly Survivors Visit Auschwitz 72 Years After Liberation

joel luna border patrol agent headless body murder
now playing

Prosecutors Rest In Ex-Border Patrol Agent's Murder Trial

2017 PRESIDENTIAL IGNAUGURATION
now playing

Trump Supporter Leaves Waitress $450 Tip, Message Of Unity

ZIKA VIRUS
now playing

DSHS: Pregnant Woman Contracts Zika Virus In Brownsville

MCDONALD’S SPECIAL SAUCE PROMOTION
now playing

People Hawking McDonald's Special Sauce Online For Thousands

MEXICO AND ENRIQUE PENA NIETO
now playing

UPDATE: White House Says Trump Wants Import Tax To Pay For The Wall

CHILD PORN BANNER GENERIC
now playing

Marine Major In South Texas Gets 7 Years For Child Porn

(AP) – For the first time in years, abortion opponents will have all the political momentum when they hold their annual rally on the National Mall.

The March for Life is held each year to mark the anniversary of the 1973 Supreme Court decision legalizing abortion. The group says Vice President Mike Pence will address Friday’s rally. The group adds no president or vice president has ever spoken previously at the event, now in its 44th year.

One of President Donald Trump’s top advisers, Kellyanne Conway, also is on the speakers’ list.

Trump has signed an executive order banning U.S. aid to foreign groups that provide abortions. And Republicans in Congress are seeking to end federal funding for Planned Parenthood and to ban most abortions after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Orders Border Wall
  2. Trump Wants Detention And Interrogation Policies To Change
  3. Trump Stopping Refugee Processing For Syrians
  4. Tribal Leader Asks Trump To Reconsider Pipeline Action
Related Posts
WireAP_6650fdd0b38f4d1bb7ac5b019ef6786f_12x5_1600

Elderly Survivors Visit Auschwitz 72 Years After Liberation

Zack Cantu 0
2017 PRESIDENTIAL IGNAUGURATION

Trump Supporter Leaves Waitress $450 Tip, Message Of Unity

jsalinas 0
MEXICO AND ENRIQUE PENA NIETO

UPDATE: White House Says Trump Wants Import Tax To Pay For The Wall

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video