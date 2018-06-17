DC’s Public Schools Go From Success Story To Cautionary Tale

(AP) – A series of public scandals, including one about rigged graduation rates, has damaged the reputation of the school system in the nation’s capital.

Just a year ago, the system’s turnaround was held up as a point of pride. Now the schools have suddenly become a major public embarrassment for the city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser.

The school chancellor was forced to resign in February after skipping the waitlist to place his daughter in a prestigious high school.

Before that, an investigation revealed that record-high 2017 graduation rates were partially due to teachers and administrators ignoring and covering up for chronic truancy.

Bowser had highlighted the school system as one of the shining achievements of her administration. Now she’s acknowledging what she calls “significant bumps in the road” and pledging further changes.