DEA: Wholesaler Must Stop Selling Controlled Drugs

(AP) – The Drug Enforcement Administration has suspended a Louisiana wholesaler’s licenses to sell controlled drugs, saying it failed to report excessive opioid orders from independent pharmacies.

Morris & Dickson Co. of Shreveport says it will prove that “the DEA has gotten it wrong.”

It asked a federal judge Thursday to overturn the order, saying it will halt needed drugs to customers in 17 states, including Louisiana and Texas hospitals.

A DEA news release Friday said agents learned in October that Morris & Dickson was selling large amounts of oxycodone and hydrocodone. Some independent pharmacies were buying more of those drugs than were being bought by nearby pharmacy chain stores, it said.

The DEA says its action affects only drugs legally classified as likely targets of abuse and won’t affect other sales.