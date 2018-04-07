Home TEXAS Dead Baby Found In Trunk During Drug Search At Texas Home
Dead Baby Found In Trunk During Drug Search At Texas Home
(AP) – Authorities discovered the dried remains of a baby in a trunk while searching a home near San Antonio on a drug warrant.  Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar says the baby’s remains were found in a trunk in a closet Tuesday. Salazar says the body is beyond decomposed and is in a desiccated state.  He says, “At this point, it’s too early to tell if it’s a homicide.”

An autopsy will be performed to help determine the cause of death and the baby’s identity. Salazar says the baby appeared to be less than a year old.  Salazar says a dozen people were found inside the house along with various drug paraphernalia.

