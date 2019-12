Authorities are working to learn the cause of death of a man found inside a house under construction just north of Alamo.

Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies were called to the 400 block of Lucas Court at around 8 p.m. Sunday on a report of a suspicious vehicle parked there, and a search of the unfinished home turned up the body of a man. It’s not yet known who he is.

Authorities say, at this point, they don’t suspect foul play in his death.