(AP) – The deadline set by Zimbabwe’s ruling party for longtime President Robert Mugabe to resign or face impeachment has passed.

The 93-year-old Mugabe remained defiant in a national address Sunday night. He has been fired as ruling party leader but says he will preside at a party congress next month.

Activists and the influential war veterans association are vowing more protests to pressure the world’s oldest head of state, who is under military house arrest, to resign.