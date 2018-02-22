Home LOCAL Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats
Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats

0
0
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
now viewing

Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats

Motorist Charged After Several Hour Standoff North Of Edinburg

shooting survivors receive new assault from online trolls
now playing

Shooting Survivors Endure New Assault - From Online Trolls

GUILTYPNG
now playing

Texas State Senator Guilty In Federal Fraud Trial

Donnie Ferrell
now playing

Man Arrested In Shooting Death Of Postal Worker On Highway

Munir Hassan Mohammed, 36, and Rowaida El-Hassan, 33, were found guilty of preparing terrorist acts
now playing

Online Dating Couple Jailed In UK For IS-Inspired Bomb Plot

BENJAMIN NETENYAHU
now playing

Israel Extends Detention For 2 Suspects In Netanyahu Case

US WOMEN’S HOCKEY GOLD
now playing

Trump Congratulates US Women's Hockey On Gold

MEDICAL
now playing

Superagers' Brains Offer Clues For Sharp Memory In Old Age

HURRICANE HARVEY
now playing

Texas' Vow To Streamline Harvey Recovery, Aid Backfires

BILLY GRAHAM
now playing

Rev. Billy Graham To Lie In Honor At US Capitol

Property crimes – down. Violent crimes – up, with an ongoing rise in the number of deadly domestic violence crimes. That’s the jist of the Hidalgo County crime report for 2017.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra presented the statistics this week which list 23 homicides last year – more than double the number from 2016 – and with 10 of the killings stemming from domestic violence. There was also a 12 percent increase in aggravated assaults.

Property crimes, however, declined by about 15-and-a-half percent, including fewer thefts, auto thefts, and burglaries. Guerra also announced his office will apply for a state grant aimed at tackling domestic violence.

The grant would fund a specialized domestic violence unit which would include an intervention specialist and four more deputies who would handle only domestic violence cases and perform follow-up investigations.

Related posts:

  1. Students Across US Stage Walkouts To Protest Gun Violence
Related Posts
US WOMEN’S HOCKEY GOLD

Trump Congratulates US Women’s Hockey On Gold

jsalinas 0
DONALD TRUMP WITH STUDENTS DISCUSSING SCHOOL SAFETY

Trump Criticizes Active-Shooter Drills In School

jsalinas 0
body identified

Man Found In Brownsville Resaca Identified

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video