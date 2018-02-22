Deadly Domestic Violence Crimes Stand Out In 2017 Hidalgo County Crime Stats

Property crimes – down. Violent crimes – up, with an ongoing rise in the number of deadly domestic violence crimes. That’s the jist of the Hidalgo County crime report for 2017.

Sheriff Eddie Guerra presented the statistics this week which list 23 homicides last year – more than double the number from 2016 – and with 10 of the killings stemming from domestic violence. There was also a 12 percent increase in aggravated assaults.

Property crimes, however, declined by about 15-and-a-half percent, including fewer thefts, auto thefts, and burglaries. Guerra also announced his office will apply for a state grant aimed at tackling domestic violence.

The grant would fund a specialized domestic violence unit which would include an intervention specialist and four more deputies who would handle only domestic violence cases and perform follow-up investigations.