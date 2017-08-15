Home NATIONAL Deadly Rally Accelerates Removal Of Confederate Statues
Deadly Rally Accelerates Removal Of Confederate Statues
NATIONAL
0

Deadly Rally Accelerates Removal Of Confederate Statues

0
0
5992b14a9e8bc.image
now viewing

Deadly Rally Accelerates Removal Of Confederate Statues

Trump Dubai
now playing

Dubai Billionaire Seeks To Sell Trump-Branded Villas Abroad

drugtrafficking
now playing

Well-Known Valley Law Officer Charged With Drug Trafficking

920×920 (6)
now playing

North Korea Says No Talks On US Detainees

920×920 (5)
now playing

Protesters Topple Confederate Statue In North Carolina

KIM JUNG UN
now playing

North Korean Leader Briefed On Missile-Launch Plan

18 wheeler
now playing

RGV Sector Chief: Many Big Rigs Hauling Immigrants Through South Texas

CRIME SCENE
now playing

Police: Girl, 8, Killed As Car Plows Into French Pizzeria

SHOOTING
now playing

Man Arrested In Death Of 94-Year-Old Mom

GLOBAL WARNING ARTIC WHALES
now playing

Arctic Voyage Finds Global Warming Impact On Ice, Animals

MEDICAL
now playing

A Stronger Medicaid Emerges From GOP Health Overhaul Debate

The deadly white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is fueling another re-evaluation of Confederate statues in cities across the nation.
It’s happening in much the same way that a mass shooting by a white supremacist inside a South Carolina church accelerated the removal of the Confederate flag. Statues are being removed or slated for removal in Gainesville, Florida; Baltimore, San Antonio and elsewhere.
In Gainesville, a statue known as “Old Joe” was returned Monday to the United Daughters of the Confederacy, which erected it in 1904.
Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe says the government shouldn’t glorify a chapter of history that is “a testament to America’s original sin.”

Related posts:

  1. Protests Around US Decry Virginia White Supremacist Rally
  2. Bond Denied For Suspect In Virginia Rally Death
  3. Texas A&M Criticizes White Nationalist Planning Campus Rally
Related Posts
920×920 (5)

Protesters Topple Confederate Statue In North Carolina

Zack Cantu 0
MEDICAL

A Stronger Medicaid Emerges From GOP Health Overhaul Debate

jsalinas 0
donald trump

Trump Condemns KKK, Neo-Nazis As ‘thugs’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video