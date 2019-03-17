Deadly Wreck Near La Joya Linked To Human Smuggling

The Texas Department of Public Safety is confirming last week’s chase and deadly collision near La Joya resulted from a human smuggling attempt.

DPS officials say the driver of a Ford Expedition was transporting six undocumented immigrants when law enforcement tried to pull the vehicle over last Wednesday morning. The driver refused to stop and continued heading east on Expressway 83. Troopers gave chase, the driver lost control and veered into the westbound lanes, smashing into a Nissan sedan.

The wreck killed 45-year-old Leonel Martinez and 69-year-old Aurora Chavez, both from San Juan. Six people in the Expedition, ranging in age from 35 to 18, were hospitalized with critical to moderate injuries. The driver of the SUV ran off and is still being sought.