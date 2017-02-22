Home NATIONAL Man Held In Quadruple Slaying
Man Held In Quadruple Slaying
NATIONAL
0

Man Held In Quadruple Slaying

0
0
Kavon D. McVay
now viewing

Man Held In Quadruple Slaying

NASA PLANET EARTH SIZE PLANETS
now playing

7 Earth-Size Worlds Found Orbiting Star; Could Hold Life

23-year-old Tony Moreno
now playing

Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
now playing

Russia Military Acknowledges New Branch: Info Warfare Troops

TRANSGENDER BATHROOM
now playing

Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, left; Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, right
now playing

Trump Sends Top Aides To Mexico Amid Deep Strains With US

PAUL RYAN
now playing

House Speaker Getting Firsthand Look At US-Mexico Border

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ICE-2
now playing

Sheriff Ends Pact With Feds Over Detention Policy

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Officials: Man Shot By Deputies After He Kills Wife

CRIME
now playing

Jailer Charged With Smuggling Drugs Into Lockup

shooting
now playing

Officer Found Dead At Law Enforcement Shooting Range

(AP) – Mississippi authorities have arrested a man on charges that he killed his romantic partner, her child, her mother and her sister.  Lauderdale County Chief Deputy Ward Calhoun says 44-year-old Kavon D. McVay was being held Wednesday on murder and weapons charges.

Calhoun told a news conference in Meridian, Mississippi, that McVay had a romantic relationship – and a history of domestic violence – with 42-year-old Tomecca Pickett.  She was killed along with her 5-year-old son Owen; her mother, 65-year-old Edna Durr; and sister, 27-year-old Kiearra Durr.

All four were found shot to death in their home in the Toomsuba community near the Alabama state line.  Calhoun says McVay surrendered. He’s jailed on $3 million and doesn’t yet have a lawyer.

Related posts:

  1. Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death
  2. Brownsville Man Sentenced For Role In Human Smuggling Ring
  3. Edinburg Man To Prison For 25 Years For Killing Roommate
  4. Officials: Man Shot By Deputies After He Kills Wife
Related Posts
23-year-old Tony Moreno

Man Convicted Of Throwing Baby Son Off Bridge To His Death

jsalinas 0
TRANSGENDER BATHROOM

Official: Trump To Revoke Transgender Bathroom Guidance

jsalinas 0
GAY+MARRIAGE+RINGS

After Legalization, States Continue To Debate Gay Marriage

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video