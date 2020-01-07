WORLD

Death Of Iran General Spurs Anxiety Over Fate Of US Hostages

FILE - In this March 7, 2019, file photo, Christine Levinson, wife of Robert Levinson, a former FBI agent who vanished in Iran in 2007, left, gets a hug from Babak Namazi, right, the son of Baquer Namazi who has been held in Iran, following their testimony before a House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Capitol Hill in Washington. The killing of a top Iranian general has ratcheted up the anxiety of families of Americans held in Iran. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

The killing of a top Iranian general has ratcheted up the anxiety of families of Americans held in Iran. Just a month ago the release of a New Jersey student had given them hope. The Trump administration has made a priority of bringing home hostages held abroad. But the prospect of a speedy resolution for the handful of captives in Iran seems to have dimmed with the two nations edging dangerously close to conflict and warning of retaliatory strikes. It’s a contrast from December’s release of a Princeton University graduate student in a prisoner exchange.

