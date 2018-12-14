Home NATIONAL Death Row Executions Remain Near Historic Lows In 2018
(AP) – Three states resumed executions of death row inmates in 2018 after long breaks, but nationwide, executions remained near historic lows. That’s according to an annual report on the death penalty released Friday.

The report by the Death Penalty Information Center says 25 executions were carried out in 2018. It’s the fourth consecutive year in which there have been fewer than 30 executions nationwide. Since the death penalty was re-instated in the United States in 1976, the number of executions peaked in 1999 with 98. They were at their lowest in 2016 with 20. Polls show Americans’ support for the death penalty similarly peaked in the 1990s and has declined since.

A 2018 Gallup poll showed 56 percent of Americans supported the death penalty for a person convicted or murder.

