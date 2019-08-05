Death Toll At 31 Following Mass Shootings In Texas, Ohio

Rene Aguilar and Jackie Flores pray at a makeshift memorial for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting at a shopping complex in El Paso, Texas, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

The death toll now stands at 31 following two mass shootings in Texas and Ohio over the weekend.

A gunmen killed 22 people at an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, while in Dayton, nine people died, including the gunman’s sister, in the city’s poplar Oregon Entertainment District early Sunday morning. More than 50 people total were injured.

The suspect in the El Paso shooting has been identified as 21-year-old Patrick Crusius. He’s been charged with capital murder and could get the death penalty if convicted. The gunman in Dayton has been identified as 24-year-old Connor Betts and was killed by responding officers within 30-seconds of firing his first shots.