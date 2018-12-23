Home WORLD Death Toll Climbs To 222 In Indonesia Tsunami
Death Toll Climbs To 222 In Indonesia Tsunami

(AP) – Pope Francis has prayed for the dead, the missing and the homeless in the tsunami that struck Indonesia.

Francis told tourists and pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square on Sunday that his thoughts were with Indonesia’s people, “struck by violent natural calamities,” and said he was spiritually close to those left homeless or otherwise suffering.  At least 222 people were killed by the tsunami, which swamped hotels, houses and concertgoers at a beachside venue in the Southeast Asian nation.

The pope also appealed for people to show solidarity, and for the international community to lend support, for those affected by the disaster.

