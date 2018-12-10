Home NATIONAL Death Toll Expected To Rise
Death Toll Expected To Rise
Death Toll Expected To Rise

hurricane michael damage
Death Toll Expected To Rise

(AP) – U.S. Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Brock Long says he expects the death toll from Hurricane Michael to climb because teams haven’t gotten to the hardest-hit areas in Florida.

Long said Friday that he’s worried people didn’t evacuate along Mexico Beach or from other devastated locations and may not have survived.  Long said “very few people” live to tell what it’s like to experience a high storm surge. The waters rose about 14 feet (4 meters), pushing buildings aside.

The FEMA director says the country doesn’t learn enough from past storms, and he’s concerned that residents will suffer from “hurricane amnesia” when blue skies return.  He said it’s critically important to heed evacuation warnings and to build their homes cautiously and have the proper flood and damage insurance necessary to live in hurricane zones.  Long said he’d be traveling to Florida this weekend.

