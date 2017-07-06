Home LOCAL Death Toll Hits 50 As Cartel Violence Continues To Rage In Reynosa
Death Toll Hits 50 As Cartel Violence Continues To Rage In Reynosa
Death Toll Hits 50 As Cartel Violence Continues To Rage In Reynosa

Death Toll Hits 50 As Cartel Violence Continues To Rage In Reynosa

More than 50 people have been killed in Reynosa in just the past month during what has been an extended period of drug cartel violence there.

The death toll is an unofficial count by the website Breitbart Texas, which has been closely covering the violence. Most of the people killed have been cartel gunmen. However at least one citizen – a taco cart vendor – was shot dead when he got caught in the crossfire of one of the many gunbattles that have broken out over the past month.

In addition, a couple who resides in McAllen were wounded when their SUV got caught in an armed clash between cartel gunmen and Mexican military forces. The recent eruption of violence in Reynosa comes as rival factions of the Gulf cartel fight for control of drug trafficking routes into the Rio Grande Valley.

