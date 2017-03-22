Home WORLD Death Toll In Hungarian Bus Crash In Italy Rises To 17
(AP) – The director of Hungary’s Military Hospital says a survivor of a January bus crash in Verona, Italy, has died, raising the death toll to 17.   Robert Tamas said Wednesday that the male passenger, about 40 years old, was the most-severely burned survivor of the Jan. 20 crash of the bus carrying mostly Hungarian high school students returning from a skiing trip in France. Tamas said the man died of pneumonia.  Tamas said that the last survivor of the crash still in hospital was awaiting an operation to treat his serious head injuries.

The crash, which is still under investigation, has prompted a review of school travel rules, including the possibility of banning buses carrying students on multi-day school excursions abroad from operating between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

