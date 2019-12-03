Death Toll In Mexican Border Region Battle Rises To 22

Police patrol VIlla Union, Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, the day after it was assaulted by gunmen. Mexican security forces on Sunday killed seven more members of a presumed cartel assault force that arrived in a convoy of pickup trucks and attacked the town's city hall on Saturday, putting the overall death toll at 20. (AP Photo/Gerardo Sanchez)

(AP) – A Mexican border governor says the death toll from a weekend battle between drug cartel members and security forces has risen to 22.

Coahuila Gov. Miguel Riquelme says two additional gunmen died overnight. He did not say whether they had died of injuries from Saturday’s gunbattle or in subsequent operations. Police and soldiers have been sweeping the area around Villa Union for those involved. Riquelme told Radio Formula Monday that all hostages have been rescued.

The governor identified those responsible as members of the Nuevo Laredo-based Cartel of the Northeast gang. Many of the vehicles they arrived in Saturday were emblazoned with the cartel’s initials, as were their bulletproof vests. Riquelme says the dead included 16 alleged gunmen, four state police and two civilians.