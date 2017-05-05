Death Toll In Reynosa Drug Violence This Week Hits 12

We are now getting a casualty count from the several gunbattles between rival drug cartel factions that have erupted, and disrupted life in Reynosa this week.

The security spokesman for Tamaulipas state says the firefights have claimed a dozen lives. Five people were killed in the most recent gunbattles Thursday. Seven people were killed in shootouts that broke out Tuesday.

The armed clashes prompted the city to issue red alerts for several neighborhoods, in which residents are told to shelter in place. The armed clashes between rival factions of the Gulf cartel followed a Mexican military operation late last month in which the cartel leader in Reynosa was killed.