Death Toll In Reynosa Drug Violence This Week Hits 12
Death Toll In Reynosa Drug Violence This Week Hits 12

Death Toll In Reynosa Drug Violence This Week Hits 12

Aids Cases Increasing In The RGV

Threat Closes Causeway For 3 Hours

Man Who Killed Texas Sports Bar Manager Had 2 Guns, 2 Knives

Suspect Charged In Case Of Teen Slain While Protecting Mom

Le Pen Tells AP: 'We changed everything'

Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzman Returns To Court In Drug Case

Airport Closed After Crash Kills Pilot, Co-Pilot

US Says Troops Fired On While Supporting Somalis

Governor Abbott In Brownsville To Lead Zika Prevention Roundtable

Early Voter Turnout Up In McAllen, Down In Brownsville

We are now getting a casualty count from the several gunbattles between rival drug cartel factions that have erupted, and disrupted life in Reynosa this week.

The security spokesman for Tamaulipas state says the firefights have claimed a dozen lives. Five people were killed in the most recent gunbattles Thursday. Seven people were killed in shootouts that broke out Tuesday.

The armed clashes prompted the city to issue red alerts for several neighborhoods, in which residents are told to shelter in place. The armed clashes between rival factions of the Gulf cartel followed a Mexican military operation late last month in which the cartel leader in Reynosa was killed.

