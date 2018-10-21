Home WORLD Death Toll In Taiwan Derailment Stands At 18
Death Toll In Taiwan Derailment Stands At 18
WORLD
0

Death Toll In Taiwan Derailment Stands At 18

0
0
TAIWAN TRAIN DERAILMENT 18 KILLED
now viewing

Death Toll In Taiwan Derailment Stands At 18

GenericGavel_31583566_5916547_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Jury Find Woman Guilty Of Keeping Food From Young Son

FLOODING IN JUNCTION TEXAS
now playing

Body Found In Lake Was Of Woman Missing Days Earlier

AMBULANCE
now playing

Police Officer Critically Hurt When Hit At Wreck Site

CROSSES AT SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL MEMORIAL
now playing

Crosses Part Of Memorial For Texas School Shooting Victims

US AND RUSSIAN FLAGS RELATIONS
now playing

Mixed Reaction In Congress To Trump Treaty Move

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

Trump Hits Democrats Again Over Migrant Caravan

jobs87
now playing

Valley Employment Grows For Third Month In A Row

gavel-generic-stock
now playing

Venue Change Motion Denied, Bribery Trial For Ex-Judge Delgado To Be Held In Houston

HIT AND RUN-2
now playing

Manslaughter Charge Filed In McAllen Hit-And-Run Death

Judge_gavel
now playing

Alton Pastor Claims Innocence On Sexual Assault Charge

(AP) – Authorities in Taiwan have lowered the death toll in a train derailment to 18.

The National Fire Agency had earlier cited the Cabinet spokesman’s office as saying 22 people were killed when the Puyuma express train went off the tracks late Sunday afternoon, but later lowered the toll to 18, saying there was a mistake in the calculations.  Some 171 others were injured in the disaster.

The train was carrying more than 366 passengers from a suburb of Taipei toward Taitung, a city on Taiwan’s southeast coast, when it derailed.  Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment.

Related posts:

  1. Trump: Saudi Arrests In Khashoggi Death ‘A Good First Step’
  2. Manslaughter Charge Filed In McAllen Hit-And-Run Death
Related Posts
untitled

Young Catholics Urge Vatican To Issue Inclusive LGBT Message

Danny Castillon 0
the-standoff

‘We Are Hungry!” Migrants Wail At Mexico-Guatemala Border

Danny Castillon 0
920×920

Silenced Forever: Saudi Arabia Admits Khashoggi Is Dead

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video