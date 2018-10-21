Death Toll In Taiwan Derailment Stands At 18

(AP) – Authorities in Taiwan have lowered the death toll in a train derailment to 18.

The National Fire Agency had earlier cited the Cabinet spokesman’s office as saying 22 people were killed when the Puyuma express train went off the tracks late Sunday afternoon, but later lowered the toll to 18, saying there was a mistake in the calculations. Some 171 others were injured in the disaster.

The train was carrying more than 366 passengers from a suburb of Taipei toward Taitung, a city on Taiwan’s southeast coast, when it derailed. Authorities are investigating the cause of the derailment.