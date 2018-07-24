Death Toll Rises From Greek Fires; More Feared

(AP) – Wildfires raging through seaside resorts near the Greek capital have torched homes, cars and forests, killing at least 74 people.

Authorities say 26 of the dead were found huddled together in a compound. Other bodies were recovered from the sea, where victims had fled to escape the flames and smoke. The fires that broke out Monday were the deadliest to hit the country in decades.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has declared three days of national mourning. Officials fear the death toll could rise further.