Deaths Of 3 In Burned Houston House Double Murder-Suicide
Deaths Of 3 In Burned Houston House Double Murder-Suicide

Deaths Of 3 In Burned Houston House Double Murder-Suicide

(AP) – Houston police say three people found dead in a house fire are an apparent double murder and suicide.

Firefighters found the three victims after extinguishing the blaze Friday morning.

Homicide detectives say 63-year-old Vickie Acker Flanery was found inside the home and her 96-year-old father, Charles Acker, was in a garage apartment. Both had been shot in the head.

Flanery’s husband, David, was found dead in the backyard with what police say was an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head.

Some ammunition stored in the house exploded during the intense fire and authorities later removed cases of ammunition and several rifles.

