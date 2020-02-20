NATIONAL

Debate Night Brawl: Bloomberg, Sanders Attacked By Rivals

By 84 views
0
Democratic presidential candidate, former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg talks with Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., during a break at a Democratic presidential primary debate Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, in Las Vegas, hosted by NBC News and MSNBC. (AP Photo/John Locher)

(AP) — New York billionaire Mike Bloomberg played defense in his presidential debate debut, as Democrats savaged the former mayor with questions about his record and past comments related to race, gender and his personal wealth. Bloomberg was firm and unapologetic about his wealth and how he has used it to affect change important to Democrats. While Bloomberg was the shiny new object in Wednesday night’s debate, the Democratic candidates also raised pointed questions about Bernie Sanders’ take-no-prisoners politics. The ninth debate of this cycle featured the most aggressive sustained period of infighting in the Democrats’ yearlong search for a presidential nominee.

S. Korea Reports 1st Virus Death; 2.5M Urged To Stay Home

Previous article

Stocks Wobble In Early Trading As Investors Turn Cautious

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in NATIONAL