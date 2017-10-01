Debbie Reynolds’ Death Certificate Confirms Stroke

(AP) – Debbie Reynolds’ death certificate confirms that the actress died of a stroke. The Los Angeles County death certificate was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press. Under cause of death it says “intracerebral hemorrhage,” a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the brain. The certificate lists high blood pressure as an underlying cause. Reynolds died at age 84 on Dec. 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the certificate says. It lists Reynolds’ son Todd Fisher as the notifying party, and gives Reynolds’ occupation as “actress.” Her daughter, Carrie Fisher, had died a day earlier.

Fisher’s death certificate lists the cause as “cardiac arrest.” Fisher, star of the “Star Wars” saga, and Reynolds, the “Singin’ in the Rain” actress, had a joint funeral last week.