Debt Ceiling Issue Tops Summer Budget Agenda For Congress
Debt Ceiling Issue Tops Summer Budget Agenda For Congress

(AP) – The budget agenda for Congress this summer probably won’t bear much resemblance to President Donald Trump’s spending plan.

Trump has promised deep spending cuts for domestic programs, rapid economic growth and a balanced federal ledger in a decade

But at the top of lawmakers’ must-do list for the summer is raising the government’s borrowing cap, also known as the debt limit. By the Treasury Department’s own measure, lawmakers must take action before leaving for their August recess.

Congress is way behind on the 12 annual spending bills covering the Pentagon and other federal agencies for the upcoming budget year. Work on those measures was supposed to begin last month, but Republicans have yet to unite behind a plan.

Also waiting are the thorny issues of health care and tax reform.

