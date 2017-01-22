Home LOCAL December Jobless Rate Jumps In The Rio Grande Valley
Unemployment in the Rio Grande Valley saw a sharp rise in December from the previous month. The jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen metro area jumped 7-tenths of a percent to 7-point-3 percent. Unemployment in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission area shot up 1-point-1 percent to 8-point-2 percent. Statewide, the December unemployment rate did not change, staying at 4-point-6 percent. There were job gains in only 5 of the 11 economic sectors measured by the state. The most came in the Education and Health Services sector – which saw 73-hundred jobs added. But those gains were undone by 82-hundred jobs lost in the Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector.

