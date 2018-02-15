Defense Attorney: Shooting Suspect “Broken And Troubled”

(Parkland, FL) — Accused Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz is “broken and troubled.” That’s according to a defense attorney for the 19-year-old, who is accused of killing at least 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Wednesday.

The attorney described her client as “feeling pain and remorse.” She added that Cruz not have the fully developed brain of a normal 19-year-old and had not received the love and care of an adolescent that age should have. She said she feels deeply for her community, and had a conversation about the shooting with her own children.