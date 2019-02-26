Defense Attorneys Seek To Move School Shooting Trial

Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the Santa Fe High School student accused of killing 10 people in a May 18 shooting at the high school, is escorted by Galveston County Sheriff's Office deputies into the jury assembly room for a change of venue hearing at the Galveston County Courthouse in Galveston, Texas on Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. The trial of Pagourtzis may be delayed for a year as federal investigators have yet to deliver key evidence, prosecutors said Monday. (Jennifer Reynolds/The Galveston County Daily News via AP, Pool)

(AP) – The teenager accused of killing 10 people at a Texas high school last year has made his first in-person court appearance as attorneys spar over whether his trial should be moved to a different city.

Eighteen-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged with capital murder for the May attack at Santa Fe High School. His attorney, Nick Poehl, said Monday that his client should receive the same treatment as others accused of mass murder. He cited Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh and serial killer Ted Bundy, who received changes of venue. But prosecutors argue that a fair trial could be held locally, in Galveston County. They say many details about the attack have not been released. Judge John Ellisor says he’ll issue a ruling by the end of the week.