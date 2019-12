Police outside The Grove hotel in Watford ahead of the NATO Leaders Meeting beginning on Tuesday, in Hertfordshire, England, Monday, Dec. 2, 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump will gather with NATO’s other leaders in London Tuesday as the world’s biggest military alliance, marking its 70th birthday, battles with one of the most confounding of adversaries: Itself. (Steve Parsons/PA via AP)

(AP) – The issue of defense spending will likely dominate a third NATO summit in a row as leaders meet in London. The United States is almost certain to demand again this week that its 28 NATO partners boost defense budgets.

European allies and Canada are projected to be spending $400 billion more on defense by 2024, but this is unlikely to satisfy President Donald Trump. Many will still fall short of NATO’s spending target.