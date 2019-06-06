Soldiers Drove West Point Vehicle That Flipped

(AP) – West Point officials say the military training vehicle that overturned, killing one and injuring more than a dozen, was being driven by a soldier on rough terrain. Authorities say 22 people were injured in the vehicle when it flipped over on a dirt road early Thursday morning.
Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said Thursday afternoon during a news conference that other injuries sustained in the accident are not considered life-threatening.
Williams said the cadets were being transported to a land navigation site for training, near Camp Natural Bridge. He said the cadets are seniors at the U.S. Military Academy. Williams had no information on the cause of the accident or the name of the cadet who died.
Comments