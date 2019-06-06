Soldiers Drove West Point Vehicle That Flipped

Military police direct traffic along Route 293 near the site where an armored personnel vehicle overturned killing at least one person, Thursday, June 6, 2019, in Cornwall, N.Y. West Point officials say one cadet was killed and over a dozen people were injured when a vehicle they were riding in for summer training overturned. The accident occurred near Camp Natural Bridge, an area where cadet summer training takes place. (AP Photo/Allyse Pulliam)

(AP) – West Point officials say the military training vehicle that overturned, killing one and injuring more than a dozen, was being driven by a soldier on rough terrain. Authorities say 22 people were injured in the vehicle when it flipped over on a dirt road early Thursday morning.

Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams said Thursday afternoon during a news conference that other injuries sustained in the accident are not considered life-threatening.

Williams said the cadets were being transported to a land navigation site for training, near Camp Natural Bridge. He said the cadets are seniors at the U.S. Military Academy. Williams had no information on the cause of the accident or the name of the cadet who died.