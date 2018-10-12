Home NATIONAL Defense Says Fields Has History Of Mental Issues
Defense Says Fields Has History Of Mental Issues
Defense Says Fields Has History Of Mental Issues

James Alex Fields Jr.
Defense Says Fields Has History Of Mental Issues

(AP) – A psychologist has testified that a man who drove his car into counterprotesters at a 2017 white nationalist rally has a long history of mental health issues.  Daniel Murrie is a psychologist and professor at the University of Virginia School of Medicine. He told jurors Monday that James Alex Fields Jr. had inexplicable volatile outbursts as a young child and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 6. He was later diagnosed with schizoid personality disorder.

Murrie testified for the defense as jurors were asked to come up with a sentencing recommendation for Fields. He faces up to life in prison after the jury convicted him Friday of first-degree murder and other charges. Murrie said Fields went off his psychiatric medication at age 18 and built an isolated “lifestyle centered around being alone.”

