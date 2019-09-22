‘Deficit of trust’: At UN, Leaders Of A Warming World Gather

(AP) – The planet is getting hotter, and tackling that climate peril will grab the spotlight as world leaders gather for their annual meeting at the United Nations this week. They face a backdrop of rising tensions from the Persian Gulf to Afghanistan and increasing nationalism, inequality and intolerance.

There’s a growing fear of possible military action, especially in response to recent attacks on Saudi oil installations that are key to world energy supplies. That, too, hangs over this year’s General Assembly gathering.

All eyes will be watching presidents Donald Trump of the United States and Hassan Rouhani of Iran, whose countries are at the forefront of escalating tensions, to see if they can reduce fears of a confrontation. Whether the two will even meet remains in doubt.