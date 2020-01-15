Delay Over, House To Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is set to announce the House prosecutors for the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Pelosi will make the announcement at a Wednesday morning news conference, shortly before the House votes to send the impeachment articles to the Senate for trial. Democrats Adam Schiff of California and Jerrold Nadler of New York are widely expected to be among the managers. The House impeached Trump last month on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The charges stem from his pressure on Ukraine to investigate Democrats as he withheld security aid to the country.