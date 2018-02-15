Home LOCAL Delgado Attorney Seeks Venue Change In Federal Bribery Case
The attorney for embattled District Judge Rudy Delgado wants his federal bribery case moved from Houston to McAllen. Al Alvarez has filed a change of venue motion and is requesting a court hearing be held to argue the merits of the motion.

Federal prosecutors filed the criminal complaint against Delgado in Houston, but Alvarez says the crimes alleged in the complaint took place in the jurisdiction of McAllen.

District Judge Rudy Delgado

Delgado is accused of taking bribes from an attorney in return for fixing cases in the attorney’s favor. Delgado was arrested February 2nd during an FBI raid on his 93rd District Court offices and his Edinburg home. He is free on a $100,000 bond. Meanwhile, retired Judge Robert Garza has been hearing the court’s cases.

