Home LOCAL Delgado Released On Bond Following Arrest On Judicial Corruption Charges
Delgado Released On Bond Following Arrest On Judicial Corruption Charges
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Delgado Released On Bond Following Arrest On Judicial Corruption Charges

0
0
rudy delgado judge hidalgo county
now viewing

Delgado Released On Bond Following Arrest On Judicial Corruption Charges

WireAP_160d2cc93d2c4167baefd5cb55b37cf5_12x5_992
now playing

By boat, N. Korean Musicians Arrive In South For Olympic Gig

1B2366F0-10AB-46B1-85F4-93B2E44BA28C_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Syrian Activists Say 16 Killed In New Airstrikes

Don Shooter
now playing

House Committee Votes To Release Democrats' Classified Memo

WALL STREET STOCKS PLUNGE
now playing

Stocks Plummet During Volatile Trading Day

accidental shooting-1
now playing

Gunshot That Wounded Brownsville Man Found To Be Accidentally Self-Inflicted

US DEFICIT US BUDGET GOING UP
now playing

Era Of Trillion-Dollar Budget Deficits Is Making A Comeback

Rep. Adam Schiff
now playing

Democrats Seek To Release Their Russia Memo

MEXICO VIOLENCE IN CHIHUAHUA
now playing

Gunmen Kill 6, Wound 14 At Cockfight Club In Northern Mexico

US RUSSIA RELATIONS NUCLEAR DEAL
now playing

Russia Says It Met Nuclear Limits, Questions US Compliance

SUPER BOWL 52 GAME WINNING TD
now playing

Mayor: Super Bowl Parade 'most likely' Thursday

“I intend to let the judicial system take its course.” That from State District Judge Rudy Delgado after he was released from federal custody Monday afternoon, following his arrest Friday on bribery charges. Delgado made his initial court appearance Monday morning at which time the criminal complaint was unsealed stating Delgado had been accepting bribes in exchange for favorable rulings on cases. The complaint states the charges stem from an FBI investigation that began in November of 2016. However, the affidavit also states that a confidential FBI source said Delgado has been taking bribes since 2008. The complaint identifies the informant as a Texas attorney who has admitted to paying bribes to Delgado.
In his brief remarks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in McAllen, Delgado did not comment on the charges themselves, nor did he say whether he plans to continue his campaign for the Place 4 seat on the 13th Court of Appeals. in his brief remarks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in McAllen. The 64-year-old Delgado had been in federal custody since Friday when he was arrested during an FBI sweep of his 93rd District Court offices and on his home in Edinburg. He was released on a 100-thousand dollar bond.

Related posts:

  1. Judge Delgado Released On Bond Following Arrest On Judicial Corruption Charges
  2. Detention Hearing Monday For McAllen Teacher Accused In Cartel Drug Smuggling Scheme
  3. Judge Orders Former Customs Agent Back Into Federal Custody
  4. Fugitive From Pharr Back In Federal Custody
Related Posts
WALL STREET STOCKS PLUNGE

Stocks Plummet During Volatile Trading Day

jsalinas 0
accidental shooting-1

Gunshot That Wounded Brownsville Man Found To Be Accidentally Self-Inflicted

jsalinas 0
SUPER BOWL 52 GAME WINNING TD

Mayor: Super Bowl Parade ‘most likely’ Thursday

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video