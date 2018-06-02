Delgado Released On Bond Following Arrest On Judicial Corruption Charges

“I intend to let the judicial system take its course.” That from State District Judge Rudy Delgado after he was released from federal custody Monday afternoon, following his arrest Friday on bribery charges. Delgado made his initial court appearance Monday morning at which time the criminal complaint was unsealed stating Delgado had been accepting bribes in exchange for favorable rulings on cases. The complaint states the charges stem from an FBI investigation that began in November of 2016. However, the affidavit also states that a confidential FBI source said Delgado has been taking bribes since 2008. The complaint identifies the informant as a Texas attorney who has admitted to paying bribes to Delgado.

In his brief remarks to reporters outside the federal courthouse in McAllen, Delgado did not comment on the charges themselves, nor did he say whether he plans to continue his campaign for the Place 4 seat on the 13th Court of Appeals. The 64-year-old Delgado had been in federal custody since Friday when he was arrested during an FBI sweep of his 93rd District Court offices and on his home in Edinburg. He was released on a 100-thousand dollar bond.