Delgado Resigns From 13th Court Of Appeals

There is now officially a vacancy on the 13th Court of Appeals. Suspended justice Rudy Delgado resigned the post – 8 days after a McAllen federal court jury convicted him on charges of bribery, obstruction of justice, and conspiracy. The McAllen Monitor reports Delgado submitted a resignation letter last Friday.

Delgado was elected as the Place 4 justice on the regional appellate court last November, despite being under a judicial corruption indictment. But immediately after being sworn in, Delgado was suspended by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct. Governor Greg Abbott is expected to appoint a replacement in the coming weeks – an appointment that will likely put a second Republican justice on the 13th Court of Appeals.