Delgado Retirement Could Prompt New Replacement Appointment
Delgado Retirement Could Prompt New Replacement Appointment

Delgado Retirement Could Prompt New Replacement Appointment

With Judge Rudy Delgado now officially off the bench, Governor Greg Abbott could soon appoint an interim judge to preside over the 93rd District court.

If the governor acts, his appointment would take over for retired Cameron County Judge Robert Garza, who was appointed to the post by the Fifth Administrative Judicial Region just days after Delgado’s arrest in early February.   Any new appointment would oversee the docket of the 93rd District Court through the end of Delgado’s term in 2020.

Delgado announced his resignation and his retirement Monday, about two months after he was indicted on federal bribery charges and then suspended.

Delgado is accused of taking bribes in return for providing judicial favors. He is to stand trial in September in Houston federal court.

