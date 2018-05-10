Home NATIONAL Deliberations Resuming In Chicago Police Shooting Case
(AP) – The city of Chicago is watching closely for word of a verdict in the case of a white Chicago police officer charged with murder in the 2014 shooting of black teenager Laquan McDonald.
The jury determining Officer Jason Van Dyke’s fate is expected to continue deliberations Friday after starting them on Thursday afternoon.
The Chicago Police Department has canceled days off and put officers on 12-hour shifts. A police spokesman says an extra 4,000 officers will be on the street.
The city saw protests after video of the shooting was released in 2015, and activists have been planning how they might react to a verdict.
Prosecutors contend the shooting was unjustified and that Van Dyke was planning to shoot the teen before getting out of his squad car. Defense attorneys said Van Dyke reacted properly to the knife-wielding teen.

