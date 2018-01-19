Home NATIONAL Delta Airlines Cracks Down On Comfort Animals
(Atlanta, GA) — Delta Airlines is cracking down on comfort animals. Starting March 1st, passengers traveling with comfort and service animals will have to provide documentation 48 hours before departure, confirming the animal is safe and necessary.

Fliers traveling with emotional support animals will also need a letter, signed by a mental health professional, stating the passenger’s need and that the animal is trained to behave without a kennel. The airline says it needs a more thorough screening process after turkeys, possums and snakes have flown Delta flights as comfort animals, in addition to the usual dogs and cats.

