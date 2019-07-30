NATIONALTRENDING

Dem Hopefuls Ready To Rumble In 2nd Round Of Debates

Workers get the stage ready for the Democratic presidential primary debate, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Twenty presidential candidates are set to debate in the second round of Democratic debates. They’ll take place in Detroit tonight and tomorrow night.

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren will take center stage tonight. They’ll be joined by South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Texas Congressman Beto O’Rourke, Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar and former Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper.

The other candidates are Montana Governor Steve Bullock, Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan, former Maryland Congressman John Delaney and self-help author Marianne Williamson.

