Home NATIONAL Dem: Illegal Payments ‘impeachable offense’ If Trump Ordered
Dem: Illegal Payments ‘impeachable offense’ If Trump Ordered
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Dem: Illegal Payments ‘impeachable offense’ If Trump Ordered

0
0
President Trump Meets With Steel And Aluminum Manufacturing Industry Leaders Announcing New Tariffs
now viewing

Dem: Illegal Payments ‘impeachable offense’ If Trump Ordered

PET of the Week.00_46_01_18.Still014
now playing

Dumpling #POTW Dec. 10

US CUSTOMES AND BORDER PROTECTION DEVICE SEARCHES
now playing

Customs Officers Searching More Travelers' Devices

OHIO FIRE KILLED 5 CHILREN
now playing

Coroner IDs 5 Children Killed In Ohio House Fire

SCOTUS-SupremeCourt-share1200
now playing

Justices Won't Hear States' Appeal Over Planned Parenthood

RADIATION NUCLEAR WASTE
now playing

Trump Plan To Reclassify Nuke Waste Alarms Environmentalists

James Alex Fields Jr.
now playing

Defense Says Fields Has History Of Mental Issues

BREXIT
now playing

EU Official: Bloc Won't Renegotiate Brexit Deal

Lihui Liu
now playing

Lawyer: Mom Accused In Son's Decapitation 'mentally ill'

Shooting+-+Gun+and+Tape
now playing

7-Year-Old Boy Injured During Drive-By Shooting

Santa-Fe-school-shooting-9-MGN
now playing

School District's Enrollment Drops After Mass Shooting

(AP) – The top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee says he believes it would be an “impeachable offense” if it’s proved that President Donald Trump directed illegal hush-money payments to women during the 2016 campaign.  But Rep. Jerry Nadler of New York, who’s expected to chair the panel in January, says it’s unclear whether that alone would justify Congress launching impeachment proceedings.

Nadler tells CNN’s “State of the Union” that Congress, the Justice Department and the special counsel need to get to the bottom of the allegations, including questions about lying about business arrangements with Russians and possible obstruction of justice.

In legal filings Friday, prosecutors for the first time tied Trump to a federal crime, accusing him of directing payments to women who claimed extramarital affairs. He has denied wrongdoing.

Related posts:

  1. Comey: FBI Probe Of Russia Initially Looked At 4 Americans
  2. White House Chief Of Staff John Kelly To Leave At Year’s End
  3. GM Fights To Retain Key Tax Credit Amid Plant Closing Plans
  4. 3 Apparent Illegal Crossers Found Dead
Related Posts
US CUSTOMES AND BORDER PROTECTION DEVICE SEARCHES

Customs Officers Searching More Travelers’ Devices

jsalinas 0
OHIO FIRE KILLED 5 CHILREN

Coroner IDs 5 Children Killed In Ohio House Fire

jsalinas 0
SCOTUS-SupremeCourt-share1200

Justices Won’t Hear States’ Appeal Over Planned Parenthood

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video