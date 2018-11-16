Home NATIONAL Dem Power Players Want Pelosi But Centrists Push Back
Dem Power Players Want Pelosi But Centrists Push Back
(AP) – If it was up to most of the Democratic Party, Nancy Pelosi would be the next speaker of the House. But within the ranks of the chamber’s Democratic majority, there’s a small but persistent group trying to topple her.

Pelosi is gaining support from a who’s who of the nation’s Democrats in her bid to return as the first woman speaker. Among them former Vice President Al Gore and former Secretary of State John Kerry. Inside the Capitol she’s backed by John Lewis of Georgia, the civil rights leader, and Adam Schiff of California, who’s in line to chair the Intelligence Committee.

With a narrow 230-seat majority, Pelosi has little cushion to secure the votes needed. House Democrats will vote after Thanksgiving and the full House will vote in January.

