Gas prices in South Texas are on the rise again. AAA-Texas’ Weekend Gas Watch shows that prices in the Brownsville-Harlingen area rose five-cents this week to two-25 a gallon.

In McAllen, the average cost per gallon rose nine-cents to two-24. AAA says summer-like demand for gas this past week drove prices up, but that Texans are still paying 17-cents less per gallon than they were at this time last year.